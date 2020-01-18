Wind and snow forces snow plows off roads in western and southern parts of Minnesota

article

At least three counties in the southern and western portions of Minnesota have pulled its plows as crews work to battle tough driving conditions.

Plows in Lincoln and Dodge counties have been pulled due to tough driving conditions. In Lincoln, deputies say low visibility has made it tough for drivers.

In Kandiyohi County, plows will also be off the roads until early Sunday morning. But, while some county plows are off the roads, MnDOT officials say they have not pulled any plows, and say it would take an extreme event for their drivers to come off the road.

Snow that fell on Friday, along with whippings on Saturday, has made for tough traveling conditions across Minnesota. A blizzard warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for the southwest region of Minnesota due to the winds. Minnesota State Patrol says 388 crashes have been reported between Friday at 9 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. pm on Saturday.