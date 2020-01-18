Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of western, southern Minnesota

article

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota until 6 p.m. Saturday, with white out conditions possible and wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.

The rest of the state - including the Twin Cities metro - is under a Winter Storm Warning with blowing and drifting snow manking travel very difficult and winds reaching 50 mph in some areas.

Temperatures will also decline throughout the day, as areas like Winthrop report 4 degrees (and a -22 degree windchill) by 10 a.m.