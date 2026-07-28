Twin Cities regional parks hit 69.1 million visits in 2025, second-highest on record

The Brief Twin Cities Regional Parks and Trails saw 69.1 million visits in 2025, a 5.1% increase from 2024. Investments and the addition of five new units helped drive the second-highest annual visitation on record. Battle Creek Water Park reopened with major upgrades and drew more than 1,400 people to its grand reopening.



Twin Cities parks and trails are more popular than ever, with new investments and improvements drawing millions of visitors.

2025 visitation numbers soar for Twin Cities parks and trails

What we know:

The Twin Cities Regional Parks and Trails System welcomed 69.1 million visits in 2025, marking a 5.1% rise over 2024 and making it the second-highest year for visits ever recorded. Nice weather and the addition of five new units played a big role in the increased demand.

The system now includes 46 regional parks, 12 park reserves, eight special recreation features, and more than 480 miles of regional trails.

The most visited parks were Minneapolis Chain of Lakes with 6.7 million visits, Mississippi Gorge Regional Park with 3.7 million, and Central Mississippi Riverfront Regional Park with 3.5 million.

Minnehaha Parkway Regional Trail was the most popular trail, drawing 3.1 million visits, followed by Midtown Greenway with 1.4 million.

"Every visit represents someone finding joy, connection, or recreation in our Regional Park and Trail System," said LisaBeth Barajas, Community Development executive director. "It’s encouraging to see more people taking advantage of the incredible parks and trails that make our region such a great place to live."

The Metropolitan Council works with 10 regional park agencies, including metro counties, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Saint Paul, Bloomington, and Three Rivers Park District, to estimate annual visits and help guide funding. The system’s continued growth shows just how important these outdoor spaces are to the community.

Major upgrades, grand reopening at Battle Creek Water Park

Why you should care:

In 2023, Gov. Walz and the legislature approved historic funding for regional parks and trails, leading to major improvements.

In fiscal year 2024, Battle Creek Water Park in Battle Creek Regional Park received $1.3 million from the Metropolitan Council’s Modernization Grant Program, $2.4 million in state bonds, and matching regional bonds to upgrade amenities, improve accessibility, and restore the area.

The waterpark’s grand reopening on July 9 drew more than 1,400 people, making it the most well-attended reopening in recent county history.

"The Battle Creek Water Park reopening was the most well-attended grand reopening since I've been at the county," said Mark McCabe, Ramsey County Parks and Recreation director. "Seeing more than 1,400 people come out to celebrate was incredible, and I'm excited to see what attendance looks like throughout the rest of the season."

Visits to Ramsey County parks and trails increased by 1.9% from 2024 to 2025.

The other side:

The Metropolitan Council says the success of the parks and trails system is thanks to strong partnerships with local agencies. The parks and trails system continues to be a vital resource for recreation, community connection, and environmental preservation.