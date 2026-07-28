Flock camera debate continues in Fridley as officials explain data access changes

The Brief At a Fridley City Council meeting on Monday, residents voiced concerns over the usage of Flock cameras and its data while officials explained how the system works. Access to the city’s automated license plate reader data is now limited to Minnesota law enforcement agencies, with immigration-related searches disabled. Residents expressed both support and concerns about privacy and surveillance.



The debate over Flock cameras and automated license plate readers continued at a Fridley City Council meeting Monday as residents voiced concerns and officials outlined changes made to who can access the data.

Flock camera debate

The backstory:

During the meeting, Public Safety Deputy Director Patrick Faber explained how Fridley's automated license plate reader (ALPR) program works, how the city uses the technology and the policy changes made following concerns raised earlier this year during Operation Metro Surge.

"Prior to Feb. 26, our network was open to out-of-state law enforcement agencies and was searched heavily, as you guys can tell," Faber said. "Some of that access was used for immigration-related searches, a purpose the program was never meant to serve."

Fridley officials say immigration-related searches were disabled in January 2026, followed by the removal of network access for out-of-state law enforcement agencies in February. As a result, access to the city's Flock camera data is now limited to Minnesota law enforcement agencies.

Dig deeper:

Faber said the Flock cameras are primarily used to investigate auto thefts but also assist in other investigations, including homicides, armed robberies, missing person cases, Amber Alerts, hit-and-run crashes and drug trafficking.

The system does not use facial recognition, does not have direct access to criminal justice databases and any data it collects is treated as private under Minnesota law.

The other side:

While some residents acknowledged the cameras are a valuable law enforcement tool, they also voiced concerns about how the data could be used.

"These tools, these ALPR tools are powerful tools. They’re powerful tools for law enforcement to solve crime. But they can also be powerful tools to surveil. We live in a time right now where we have real concern about that," said one resident.

According to the city, Fridley began using automated license plate readers in October 2023. Images collected by the system are automatically deleted after 60 days, officials said, and a judge-signed search warrant is required to track a vehicle's history.