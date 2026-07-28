Teen motorcyclist dies after crashing into silage wagon in Benton County

The Brief A 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud died after his motorcycle collided with a silage wagon pulled by a tractor Monday night. The teenager attempted to pass the tractor when the driver started turning left, and he collided with the wagon. Investigators say the teen did not appear to be wearing a helmet. Authorities say neither driver appeared to be impaired, and the crash is still under investigation.



A 17-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after colliding with a silage wagon being pulled by a tractor in Benton County.

Deadly motorcycle vs tractor crash

What we know:

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and 160th Street Northeast in Langola Township, located approximately 20 miles north of St. Cloud.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist and tractor driver were heading north on 15th Avenue Northeast leading up to the crash. The motorcyclist moved into the southbound lane to pass the tractor, but the tractor driver began turning left, and the motorcycle collided with the silage wagon.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release the victim’s name, but identified him as a 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud. The driver of the tractor, a 64-year-old man, was not injured.

Investigators said evidence indicates the tractor driver was unaware the motorcyclist was behind him, and the teen did not appear to notice the tractor signaling for the left turn.

What we don't know:

There is no indication either driver was impaired, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Rice Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Rice Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and North Air Care.