Why is it snowing around Burnsville?

If you are driving on Interstate 35 near Burnsville on Monday morning, you probably noticed the snow falling. For the rest of the metro, there's nothing brewing. Why is this?

Well, as Cody Matz explains, it has to do with the snow-making machines at Buck Hill.

Local ski hills, both Buck Hill and Hyland Hills that are making snow, are actually producing snow showers downwind of the hills on Monday morning. This is leading to coatings of snow several miles from the hills themselves. The perfect conditions are needed for this, including light winds, temperatures around 20 degrees, and high relative humidity.

Both of the mini snow storms are showing up (however small) on the radar.