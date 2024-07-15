White Bear Lake father charged in death of 8-week-old son

article

The father of an 8-week-old infant who died from complications due to blunt force trauma in March is facing charges in his death, according to court records.

Mark Russell Forster, 39, of White Bear Lake, was charged on Monday with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his 8-week-old son who was first brought to the hospital on Jan. 31 after suffering a seizure.

According to the criminal complaint, a mother brought her son to St. John’s Hospital where tests determined the infant had multiple brain bleeds, which staff believed were related to child abuse.

The infant was then transferred to a hospital in Minneapolis and Forster allegedly told a doctor he may have "dropped [the infant] or done something" and he "was not in his right state of mind last night," charges read.

During the investigation, Forster allegedly told police he got home from work and took care of the baby. He claimed he smoked a bowl of marijuana and drank more than usual that night because he was stressed from work. Forster claimed he did not remember when he or the baby went to bed and when the child's mother confronted him, he allegedly said he "may have done something to their son" but did not remember because he was drinking.

"Yea. I’m just really upset with myself because I got so blackout drunk last night I don’t remember anything. This is all my fault," a text message from Forster to the child’s mother allegedly said.

The infant's condition continued to deteriorate, and he died on March 22, 2024. The medical examiner determined he died from complications due to blunt force trauma. Charges detailed the medical findings were "highly consistent with abusive head trauma," and there was another "severe traumatic injury" consistent with forces created by a "violent shaking mechanism."

While speaking with investigators, Forster allegedly said he was worried he may have dropped or sat on the child, and he could "not rule himself out as the cause of [the infant’s] injuries.," the complaint reads.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Forster via warrant. A future court date has not yet been set.