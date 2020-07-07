Where you are required to wear a mask in Minnesota

Several cities in Minnesota now require face coverings or masks to be worn in some places indoors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Face masks or face coverings can prevent people who are infected with COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are hard to maintain.

MINNEAPOLIS

In May, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation requiring all people over the age of 2 to wear a mask or cloth face covering in indoor spaces, including retail stores, hotels and government buildings.

ST. PAUL

As of June 1, individuals are required to wear face masks inside all city buildings and licensed businesses. The order applies to everyone except young children at risk of suffocation or people who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask.

EDINA

As of July 6, individuals are required to wear masks or face coverings inside public spaces in Edina, including retail stores and government buildings. Masks do not need to be worn inside the city’s recreation facilities where social distancing can be maintained.

Masks or face coverings do not need to be worn by people who are eating or drinking, children under the age of 5, people with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe, those who are deaf or hard of hearing or those who care for or interact with them and people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance.

MANKATO

Starting July 10, people over age 3 are required to wear a mask in public spaces like retail stores, service establishments and city government buildings.

ROCHESTER

Starting July 8, individuals are required to wear face coverings are required while in any indoor space that is open to the public.

Individuals under two years of age or those with a disability that prevent them from wearing a face covering are exempt from the mandate.

WINONA

Starting July 10, all Winona residents and visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings indoors in public buildings and anywhere where physical distancing is difficult.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA

As of July 1, all University of Minnesota students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to use a face covering at all times when in any enclosed or indoor space on university campuses and properties with a few exceptions, such as in on-campus apartments or dorm rooms.