How to watch the Twins-Astros ALDS Game 1

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins is seen prior to Game One of the Division Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Due to a delay in the Texas Rangers-Baltimore Orioles game, the Minnesota Twins' ALDS opener game versus the Houston Astros will start on a different network.

The Twins-Astros' start at 3:45 p.m. CT will be shown on the MLB Network and will move back to Fox Sports 1 after the Rangers-Orioles game ends.

You can also watch on the FOX Sports website and app, by logging on using your cable or streaming credentials.

Watch parties are also being held at Target Field on Saturday and Sunday.