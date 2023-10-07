How to watch the Twins-Astros ALDS Game 1

article

Due to a delay in the Texas Rangers-Baltimore Orioles game, the Minnesota Twins' ALDS opener game versus the Houston Astros will start on a different network.

The Twins-Astros' start at 3:45 p.m. CT will be shown on the MLB Network and will move back to Fox Sports 1 after the Rangers-Orioles game ends.

You can also watch on the FOX Sports website and app, by logging on using your cable or streaming credentials.

Watch parties are also being held at Target Field on Saturday and Sunday.