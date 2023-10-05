Watch parties planned at Target Field for Twins ALDS road games

article

The Twins are set to host free watch parties for the team's road games during the American League Divisional Series.

The team will host watch parties at Target Field on Saturday for Game 1 and Sunday for Game 2 – and then on Friday, Oct. 13. if there's a Game 5. The exact schedule is:

ALDS Game 1 – Twins at Astros on Saturday, October 7 (3:45 p.m. CT first pitch; gates open at 2:30 p.m.)

ALDS Game 2 – Twins at Astros on Sunday, October 8 (7:03 p.m. CT first pitch; gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary) – Twins at Astros on Friday, October 13 (Time TBD)

Fans can get their free tickets for the watch parties online.

Tickets for the home games at Target Field go on sale on Friday at noon.