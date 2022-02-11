Wheelchair accessible van stolen outside Brooklyn Center hotel

Born with cerebral palsy, John Anderson uses his specialized van every day to get to and from work, to go to the grocery store and to see his friends. But now, the spot in his garage that used to house his car is empty.

"It's just easier to go out to your garage, get in your van and take off and go, and when they took the van, they took that away," Anderson told FOX 9. "Without the van, I'm like a prisoner in my own home."

On Thursday night, he was visiting a friend staying at a Radisson hotel in Brooklyn Center. He was getting ready to leave around 8 p.m. when he saw someone drive away in his van.

"The lady at the front desk said, 'Isn't that your van backing out of the spot?' Because it was in the front handicap spot, probably ten feet from the door," said Anderson. He immediately called police.

"I've done what I can do. Now, it is just a waiting game," said Anderson.

The loss of the van represents more than just a loss of freedom, but a big financial hit, too. With all the adaptations and customized ramps, the van cost more than $60,000.

"I don't care who you are. I have no hurt feelings. I just want my car back. Anything that's in it, you can take it. Just bring the car back and don't destroy it," said Anderson.

For the time being, Anderson is using public transportation and taxis to get around, but that can be expensive. For now, he's waiting and hoping his van will be returned.

"I'm not looking for sympathy. I'm not looking for people to feel sorry for me. I just want my car back," said Anderson.

Thankfully, Anderson does have insurance, but claims process can be slow. Fox 9 reached out to Radisson, and a representative tells us they are fully cooperating with the police investigation into this theft.

