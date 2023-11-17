What Thanksgiving foods your pet can and can’t eat

article

As you’re cooking your Thanksgiving dinner, you may be tempted to share some with your pet. But the Animal Humane Society (AHS) says to be cautious when sharing your favorite foods.

According to the AHS, a few bites of skinless, spice-less turkey are safe. However, the turkey skins' high fat content can cause pancreatitis, and spices can cause major stomach issues in dogs and cats.

Giving your pets cooked turkey bones is never a good idea. The Animal Humane Society says the bones can cause choking hazards and lead to obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract.

Other Thanksgiving foods to avoid:

Chocolate is poisonous for cats and dogs, and certain artificial sweeteners are toxic to pets.

Garlic, onions and chives irritate pets’ stomachs in small amounts. In large amounts, it can be toxic.

Grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage.

Nuts can cause vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis

Salty snacks can cause excessive thirst and sodium poisoning.

The Animal Humane Society says if you want to include your pet in a Thanksgiving celebration, consider buying them a turkey-based treat or give them a taste of raw pumpkin or sweet potato that has no sugar, seasonings or toppings.

If you think your pet potentially ate toxic foods or is showing unusual symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.