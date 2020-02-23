'We need a nominee that can get elected': Klobuchar takes on Sanders as she heads to South Carolina

article

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was back to work, and going after the Democratic frontrunners on Sunday, after making a brief stop back home.

Saturday, as results started to come in for the Nevada caucus, Klobuchar held a rally with supporters before hosting a fundraiser dinner in Minneapolis.

By Sunday morning, Klobuchar was back on the road, first holding an event in Fargo, North Dakota before flying in to Little Rock, Arkansas and Oklahoma City on her way to South Carolina.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will both head to the polls on Super Tuesday and Klobuchar says she is putting a laser focus on that day.

"For us, Super Tuesday is the big day," she told reporters following her Arkansas event. "So far, I think, only about three percent of the delegates have been chosen and Arkansas is going to have a big role in who our candidate is going to be."

While Bernie Sanders finished with a big win in Nevada on Saturday, Klobuchar argued Sunday that she is better equipped to bring together Democratic voters than her further-left counterpart.

"As I made very clear today, I think this becoming a stark choice for our country," Klobuchar added, referencing Sanders. "Especially for a state like Arkansas that really... needs a nominee that can get elected."

The Minnesota senator will have another chance to win over voters in a debate on Tuesday in South Carolina. South Carolina's primary will be held next Saturday. Super Tuesday will following on Tuesday, March 3.

