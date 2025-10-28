Wayzata realtor charged with several tax crimes, owes almost $400k

The Brief A Wayzata realtor, 42-year-old Kevin Patrick Mullen, has been charged with multiple tax crimes after allegedly not paying income taxes from 2019 to 2023. Mullen received taxable income through his real estate business, Ideal Properties and Investments LLC. Mullen allegedly owes almost $400,000 in income tax.



A Wayzata real estate business owner has been charged with tax crimes after not paying taxes for four years.

Alleged tax crimes

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDOR), Kevin Patrick Mullen, 42, has been charged in Hennepin County with five felony counts of failing to file individual tax returns and five felony counts of willfully failing to pay income tax.

The charges allege that Mullen did not file his individual income tax returns in a timely manner, and he did not pay his taxes from 2019 to 2023.

Mullen did make taxable income from his real estate business, Ideal Properties and Investments LLC, court documents said.

MDOR says Mullen was aware of the obligation to file his taxes because he had previously filed his income tax returns, and had several contacts with MDOR about his "prior debts."

When MDOR investigators contacted Mullen about his missing tax returns in December 2024, Mullen allegedly acknowledged not filing the returns and said he needed to "get back on track," court documents read.

Mullen eventually filed his missing tax returns in February 2025, but failed to file returns for several years prior to 2019, dating back as far as 2008.

Mullen allegedly owes $397,000 in income tax from 2019 to 2023.

What's next:

Mullen's first court appearance is set for Nov. 12.