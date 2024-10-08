Former ranch in Washington County, Minn. declared new wildlife management area

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has designated a 1,820-acre wooded area in Washington County as a new wildlife management area.

What we know

The area, which was a former cattle ranch, will now be known as Keystone Woods. It is one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land left in the Twin Cities, the DNR says.

The new wildlife area covers areas along Manning Trail North in May Township between 170th Street North on the northern end of the tract running south to near Lynch Road North. The area is about 10 miles northwest of Stillwater and just south of Scandia and Big Marine Park Reserve.

The area will offer hunting, hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing among other typical uses.

Parking lots are available on the west side of Manning Trail North just south of the 170th Street North intersection and on 155th Street North just east of the Manning Trail intersection.

What are they saying?

"This is a prime example of the power of partnerships to protect and conserve Minnesota’s unique landscapes. We are thankful to Trust for Public Land for their years of effort to secure this property for future generations of Minnesotans," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a provided statement. "Keystone Woods WMA will offer visitors incredible opportunities for hunting angling, hiking, wildlife viewing, and more right in the Twin Cities metro area."

What's next?

The DNR will start taking public suggestions for uses of the land in November. More details will be made available on the DNR's webpage for the land.