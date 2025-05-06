Washington Co. horse tests positive for virus that leads to debilitating disease

The Brief Minnesota Board of Animal Health authorities have learned about a horse in Washington County testing positive for equine herpesvirus type 1, or EHV-1. The virus can develop into a debilitating neurological disease known as Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) that can lead to incoordination and hind-end weakness. Authorities say a quarantine for the remaining 60 horses on the owner's property has been started to control its spread, and the horse has shown marked improvement since initially being reported.



Authorities have posted a notice that a Washington County horse that has reportedly tested positive for an infectious virus that can develop into a debilitating neurological disease.

EHV-1 in Washington County

What we know:

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says it received notification of a 16-year-old mare testing positive for equine herpesvirus type 1, or EHV-1 on April 25.

The virus can develop into a debilitating neurological disease known as Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) that can cause incoordination and hind-end weakness, according to the University of Minnesota's Animals and Liverstock Department.

Authorities say the horse’s owner first noticed symptoms on April 22 and voluntarily allowed a veterinarian to examine the horse, who then saw significant balance and muscle control issues.

What's next:

Authorities say a quarantine of the remaining 60 horses on the owner's property was implemented to control the spread of the virus. All quarantined horses will be monitored closely for symptoms.

The infected horse has shown marked improvement in the last 48 hours, according to a statement.