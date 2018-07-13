Eric Kaler steps down as University of Minnesota President
Eric Kaler announced Friday he is stepping down as University of Minnesota President next year
Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris reflects on Wednesday's tragic blast
Fox 9's Randy Meier sat down with Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris to talk about her experiences after Wednesday's tragic blast, and about what the school will do moving forward.
Minnesotans claim Trump's Cuba policy hurts economy, especially agriculture
After President Trump announced travel and business restrictions in Cuba Friday, dozens of Minnesotans were moved to rally outside the Federal Courthouse in protest.
Trump signs executive order pushing to reshape national park lands
President Trump signed an executive order in an effort to reshape national park lands while legal experts debate whether the act is a legal interpretation of the Antiques Act.