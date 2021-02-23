Walz to discuss how Minnesota plans to vaccinate low-income, minority groups

Gov. Tim Walz will provide an update Tuesday on Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including how his administration plans to vaccinate low-income and minority groups.

The governor will be focusing on making sure all Minnesotans, especially those in communities of color, have access to the state’s recently launched COVID-19 Vaccine Connector tool and information specific to their communities, including in their own languages, according to a news release.

Walz is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Temple International in Minneapolis, where he’ll be joined by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as well as community leaders. You can watch the governor's news conference live on FOX 9 or streaming at fox9.com/live.

The most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows 762,089 people in Minnesota have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 362,156 are fully vaccinated, roughly 13.7% and 6.5% of the state’s population respectively.