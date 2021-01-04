Walz to announce 'loosening' of restrictions on indoor dining

article

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be announcing an easing of some COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor dining, due to decreasing coronavirus numbers in Minnesota, according to a spokesman from the governor's office.

"As COVID-19 numbers improve following the pause on activities around the holidays, Governor Walz will address Minnesotans live on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to announce a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings," said Teddy Tschann, the communications director for the governor's office.

Indoor dining has not been allowed since mid-November after the governor put a pause in place due to rising case numbers around Thanksgiving. The indoor dining ban is set to continue through Jan. 10. Outdoor dining was allowed to resume on Dec. 19.

Some businesses, such as the Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, have opened for indoor dining in defiance of the current order and have faced legal action.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward from their peak in late November, according to statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health.

FOX 9 will stream the governor's announcement on Wednesday live on fox9.com/live.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.