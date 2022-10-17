Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates

Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.

The debate, hosted by Gray Television, will be streamed live on FOX9.com (in the player above), the FOX 9 app, and the FOX 9 YouTube channel from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Walz-Jensen debate details

Republican Dr. Scott Jensen (left) and Gov. Tim Walz. (Supplied)

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Debate broadcasted by Gray Television

Streaming on FOX9.com, FOX 9 app and YouTube

This debate is the second between the Democratic incumbent and the Republican challenger but the first ahead of the general election. The candidates previously debated at FarmFest on Aug. 3 ahead of the August primary. The candidates will debate again on Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

Jensen previously criticized Walz for "ducking debates" and called for one debate per week, while Walz said in August he expected to do "a couple" debates before the Nov. 8 election with Jensen.

FOX 9's Theo Keith did a fact check on the lack of debates ahead of the general election, finding the 2022 debate schedule is not keeping pace with Walz's first run for governor in 2018.

Walz hasn't agreed to some debates he previously participated in, including one at Game Fair in Ramsey and another at Minnesota Public Radio's State Fair booth. By the end of August 2018, Walz had done four general election debates with Republican Jeff Johnson when the two were campaigning for an open seat.