ICE operations: Walz creates council to document impacts on Minnesotans

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order creating a council to document the impacts of Operation Metro Surge and Operation PARRIS. The council will collect stories, data and make recommendations to prevent future harm. Minnesotans can apply to join the council through the Office of the Secretary of State.



Gov. Tim Walz has created a council to document the impacts of recent federal immigration operations in Minnesota and make recommendations to prevent future harm.

Documenting impacts of ICE operations

The backstory:

Walz signed an executive order Wednesday establishing a Governor’s Council to record the effects of Operation Metro Surge and Operation PARRIS, which lasted longer than 10 weeks and involved more than 3,000 agents across the state.

"Minnesotans know what happened in their communities, but too many stories have yet to be heard, documented, and shared," said Governor Walz. "For months, families lived in fear, children were separated from their parents, and our neighbors were subjected to racial profiling and unlawful detentions. At the same time, people showed up for one another with compassion, courage, and resilience. This council will make sure we document Minnesota's history," said Walz.

Dig deeper:

The council will gather testimony, data and firsthand accounts to make sure Minnesotans’ experiences are preserved and heard. Its work will inform recommendations aimed at preventing future harm and supporting the state’s long-term recovery.

The council consists of up to 15 members from a range of backgrounds and will work with The Advocates for Human Rights to hold public meetings and collect stories.

The release states that the group will not have a law enforcement role or interfere with ongoing investigations. It will also not examine the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti or Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, and will refer any potential legal violations to the appropriate authorities.

RELATED: Minnesota sues DOJ, DHS over access to evidence in Renee Good, Alex Pretti shootings

The executive order is part of broader efforts to seek transparency, accountability and justice for Minnesotans affected by federal immigration enforcement.

What you can do:

Applications for council membership will be open through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

The executive order can be viewed below: