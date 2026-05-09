Ridglan farms beagle rescue: Winona Humane Society accepting help for 20 dogs

The Brief Some of the beagles rescued from a Wisconsin breeder arrived in Winona. The Winona Humane Society said it needs help caring for 20 dogs that need daily care, spays/nueters, vaccinations, preventatives and other treatments. Anyone looking to foster a beagle can apply on the Winona Humane Society website.



The Winona Animal Humane Society is asking the public for help in caring for 20 beagles that arrived from Ridglan farms near Madison, Wisconsin.

The dogs are part of a larger group of 1,500 beagles that two animal welfare groups bought as part of a confidential agreement with the breeder. The deal allows Ridglan Farms to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges.

Other dogs are being cared for by other organizations in Minnesota and across the country.

READ MORE: The Bond Between welcomes 30 beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin

Winona Humane Society caring for rescued beagles

What they're saying:

The Winona Area Humane Society said it was one of multiple organizations selected to partner in the rescue effort of 1,500 beagles from Ridglan farms.

There are currently 20 beagles being cared for at the Winona shelter, which officials say is a unique experience for their small organization.

The Winona Area Humane Society said they are now accepting donations, with funding currently the "biggest hurdle" they currently face.

READ MORE: Beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin headed to Minnesota shelters

"We kindly request that the focus remain on sharing and supporting at this time, and that individuals refrain from beagle adoption-related calls or stops at the building," Winona Area Humane Society said in a statement on its Facebook page. "They are not available for public viewing; updates will be provided solely via our website/social media as they reach milestones."

Photos of the rescued beagles can be viewed below:

Image shared by the Winona Area Humane Society shows kenneled beagles after their rescue from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. (Supplied)

Photo shared by the Winona Area Humane Society shows a beagle rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. (Supplied)

Photos shared by the Winona Area Animal Humane Society shows two beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. (Supplied)

Photo shared by the Winona Area Humane Society shows a rescued beagle in a kennel. (FOX 9)

Photo shared by the Winona Area Humane Society shows two rescued beagles sleeping, (Supplied)

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to foster a beagle can apply here.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

The backstory:

Ridglan Farms breeds beagles to sell to laboratories for animal testing, including tests for the maximum lethal dosage of new drugs. The farm has faced criticism from activists, including Baywatch star Alexandra Paul, who have tried to free the animals. Beagles are commonly used in research because of their size and gentle temperament.

A special prosecutor found Ridglan Farms performed eye surgery on the dogs without anesthesia, though the farm denies mistreating animals. The breeder is giving up its license and downsizing.

"They needed to be picked up because Ridglan Farms is getting rid of their breeding license, so they had to downsize all their breeding animals," explained Mairose.