VP Mike Pence, Karen Pence test negative for coronavirus, spokesman says

article

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, Press Secretary Devin O'Malley announced Friday morning, hours after President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they'd tested positive.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Trump announced early Friday that both he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19, and will quarantine at the White House.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Advertisement

A White House source told Fox News shortly after the president’s tweet that he and the first lady are “fine” and are in the quarantine process at the White House.

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, also confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

Officials said the last time Pence and Trump were in close contact was Tuesday morning, in the Oval Office. Both are tested regularly for the virus, as are most officials and staff who are on close proximity to the president.

The Trumps’ tests came hours after it was revealed that senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive. Hick, who had been traveling with the president, started showing symptoms Wednesday night and was quarantined on Air Force One before being tested Thursday.

Trump’s positive test makes him one of a handful of world leaders to have tested positive for the virus. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have previously tested positive for the virus.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.