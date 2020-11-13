Visiting Santa gets COVID-19 safety update at Twin Cities metro stores

article

Just two weeks away from Black Friday, many are trying to figure out how some favorite traditions will play out. For the kids, there are alternatives to sitting on Santa’s lap and they're popping up all over the Twin Cities metro.

This will be the first season in five decades Santa Sid won’t be meeting kids face-to-face. Instead, he’s fully booked for his 24th year with the Mall of America’s Santa Experience for virtual Zoom calls.

“I have to find out what kind of things you want for Christmas,” said Santa Sid. “See Christmas is still going to happen, it’s just not going to be in-person like that.”

Some Santas will be visiting the MOA in-person and able to chat and take pictures with families, but from a distance through a window of a newly constructed cabin.

“They have to do temperature checking and clean before and after each guest,” he said. “So it’s going to be really different.”

Cabela’s locations plan a slightly similar approach. Kids can get close, but the big guy will be behind Plexiglas. Meanwhile, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced a drive-thru Santa opportunity and food drive.

“You know the Santa pictures are nice, but I think people were ready for something new anyway,” said Sarah Fossen of Rosedale Center.

Fossen says for the first time Rosedale Center won’t have meet and greets with Santa, which they’ve been planning for a couple years, long before the pandemic started. Instead Rosedale will launch a new Santa’s sleigh flight simulator and a new video game app to use while walking through the mall.

“Rosedale is kinda the test case for a lot of our JLL properties and malls across the United States, so we are really excited to have it launch here and give families something fun to do,” said Fossen.

While COVID concerns have largely canceled any opportunities for hugs or real high fives, Santa is determined to make this COVID Christmas as magical as possible under the circumstances.

“What a true joy to be part of so many people’s Christmas celebration, it is a true gift,” said Santa Sid.

