Virginia parent arrested after threatening school board with armed response over mask mandate

The Luray Police Department has charged Amelia Ruffner King with a violation of the Code of Virginia: Oral Threat While on School Property.

The magistrate has released Mrs. King on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

On Thursday, King, 42, told a school board that she would "bring every single gun, loaded and ready" if the board did not abandon their mask mandate for students.

"No mask mandates. My children will not come to school Monday with a mask on. I will bring every single gun, loaded and ready," King said as she ended her speech to the Page County Public Schools board, after being told she had exceeded her allotted time.

"I’ll see y’all on Monday," she said as she walked toward the exit.

King complained how she was almost arrested the last time she spoke at a board meeting after exceeding her allotted time.

She told the board she was "fighting for transparency" and said they should respect "the wishes of parents."

Page County Public Schools (PCPS) issued a statement on Friday morning saying that during Thursday’s meeting "there were comments made that referenced weapons and were perceived by many to be threatening in nature."

"Page County Public Schools does not take these kinds of statements lightly," the board wrote. "Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate."

The school board said the Luray Police Department was investigating the incident and an increased police presence would be seen at schools across the county on Friday.