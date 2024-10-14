Violent dogs allegedly terrorizing St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood

The Brief A pair of dogs have allegedly been freely roaming the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul, neighbors tell FOX 9. The dogs have been said to charge at people, and kill other animals such as cats. St. Paul Animal Control says it’s aware of the situation, and say they are investigating.



Neighbors in St. Paul say for about a year now cats in Frogtown have been winding up dead, as at least two violent dogs terrorize neighborhoods after dark.

Resident concerns

"They frequent everywhere. They cross highways, they cross busy streets," Frogtown resident Candy told FOX 9. "They’ve been attacking a lot of the neighbors cats… they’re usually on the loose at nighttime… people have tons of videos, pictures. People have been making complaints, but to no avail."

Neighbors believe the dogs roam near feeding stations left out for stray cats, before pouncing on their targets and attacking in tandem.

"Everybody knew who they were. These dogs have been wreaking havoc around the neighborhood," Candy said. "They charged at my vehicle… if they’re mauling an animal that badly, I don’t want to find out what it’ll do to me. It’s just a reoccurring thing: they go out at night and people are worried about their children at this point."

What’s next?

St. Paul Animal Control tells FOX 9: "We are aware of the reports and are actively investigating. If anyone has information related to this situation, please contact Saint Paul Animal Control at 651-266-1100."