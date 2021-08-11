Vikings offering COVID-19 vaccinations before 2 preseason home games

If you’re attending the Minnesota Vikings preseason game this weekend, you could get your COVID-19 shot before kickoff.

The Vikings are partnering with the state to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the team’s two preseason home games.

A mobile vaccination bus parked next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station near Chicago Avenue will be offering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting at noon on Saturday. The bus will remain open until kickoff at 3 p.m.

The following Saturday, Aug. 21, the mobile vaccination bus will be offering the same two vaccines starting at 4 p.m. up until the 7 p.m. kickoff.

There will be an incentive for fans to get their COVID-19 shots, too. For both events, the Vikings are offering the first 100 fans to receive a vaccination will be able to choose from a variety of autographed Vikings mini helmets. Everyone who gets vaccinated at one of the preseason events will also be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Medtronic Club for the Vikings home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Additionally, any Minnesotans who get their vaccine at Saturday’s game will eligible for the $100 Visa gift card reward being offered by the state. The offer is good for anyone who gets their vaccine before Aug. 15.