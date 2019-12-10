Viking TE Kyle Rudolph holds Holiday Huddle for kids at M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital

article

Minnesota Vikings' tight end Kyle Rudolph is spreading holiday cheer with many others at M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Tuesday, he held Rudy's Annual Holiday Huddle at the hospital. Rudolph and his wife Jordan stopped by Hollis' room during the holiday celebration. The 14-month-old just had a stem cell transplant.

The Huddle is a chance for patients to celebrate with food, presents and fun.

"Whether it's five or ten minutes, down to lobby, escape the room, is a great get away from the treatments for awhile and let them be kids,” said Rudolph.

Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson and Viktor the Viking greeted guests. Santa and Mrs. Clause were also on hand for festivities.

Rudolph also does a Halloween Huddle in the fall.