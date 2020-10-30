VIDEO: Massive alligator takes a stroll across Florida golf course

Golfers got quite a view on Thursday as a monster alligator made its way across a golf course in Melbourne.

Nicole Latner took video of the 10-foot gator taking a nice leisurely stroll in the sunshine at Duran Golf Club.

"Another sunny day at Duran," Latner says in the video. "Wildlife in Florida -- gator crossing."

Several golfers that were on the green at the time kept their distance as the gator crossed over into a nearby lake.

(Nicole Latner)

Latner tells FOX 35 News that they do have a few other gators that like to wander, but most of the time, they stay in the water. This big boy, though, was determined to cross into another lake on the putting green.

Advertisement

The manager of Duran says this particular alligator has made the golf course his home for the last few years.

More trending news:

Adorable baby gorilla born via C-section at Boston zoo

4-year-old twin girls dress up as Trump and Biden ahead of Halloween, 2020 election

Woman in labor stops to vote before giving birth

Leopard mauls Florida man who paid for 'full-contact experience' with big cat