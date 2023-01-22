Video: Good Samaritans rush to help after rollover crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis.

Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W.

The video shows the driver was removed from the vehicle and seemed to be able to walk away, with help from people at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol tells FOX 9 the driver was taken to the hospital for what they say are non-life-threatening injuries.