Victoria house fire leaves extensive damage, closes road near school

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The Brief Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Victoria's Laketown neighborhood early Tuesday. The house sustained extensive damage, with much of the roof and exterior walls destroyed. Officials have not yet said what caused the fire or if anyone was home at the time.



A house fire in Victoria's Laketown neighborhood caused extensive damage and prompted a road closure near an elementary school on Tuesday morning.

House fire in Victoria

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of Carriage Drive in Victoria’s Laketown neighborhood.

The City of Victoria posted on Facebook shortly after 7 a.m. asking the public to keep a safe distance and leave nearby roads clear for emergency vehicles. Red Fox Drive was also closed during the response.

FOX 9 crews at the scene observed extensive damage to the home, with much of the roof and exterior walls destroyed, leaving behind charred framing and piles of debris.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 9:30 a.m., with smoke still rising from the damaged structure.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Victoria, Minnesota. From: FOX 9

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether anyone was inside the home when the fire occurred or whether any injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear whether any neighboring homes have been damaged by the blaze.

Victoria Elementary School impacted

Dig deeper:

The response to the house fire also impacted morning drop-off at nearby Victoria Elementary School.

Eastern Carver County Schools said Red Fox Drive off Highway 11/Victoria Drive was closed Tuesday morning, even after the fire had been extinguished.

School officials advised parents dropping off students to access the school from neighborhoods to the south and west.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.