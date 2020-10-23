Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Pence to visit Minnesota on Monday

By
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 9
article

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Michigan, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

(FOX 9) - Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Minnesota on Monday, campaign manager Bill Stepien tells reporters on a press call. 
 
The time and location has not been announced.
 
Trump's campaign is doing a last-minute reversal on Minnesota. 
 
Trump went dark on TV in the state this week -- after six weeks of cutting reserved ad time -- but Stepien says there will be a major a buy in the campaign's final week.

Pence last visited Minnesota in September alongside Ivanka Trump for an event with law enforcement.
 