Vice President Pence to visit Minnesota on Monday

article

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Minnesota on Monday, campaign manager Bill Stepien tells reporters on a press call.



The time and location has not been announced.



Trump's campaign is doing a last-minute reversal on Minnesota.



Trump went dark on TV in the state this week -- after six weeks of cutting reserved ad time -- but Stepien says there will be a major a buy in the campaign's final week.

Pence last visited Minnesota in September alongside Ivanka Trump for an event with law enforcement.

