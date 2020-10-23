Vice President Pence to visit Minnesota on Monday
article
(FOX 9) - Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Minnesota on Monday, campaign manager Bill Stepien tells reporters on a press call.
The time and location has not been announced.
Trump's campaign is doing a last-minute reversal on Minnesota.
Trump went dark on TV in the state this week -- after six weeks of cutting reserved ad time -- but Stepien says there will be a major a buy in the campaign's final week.
Pence last visited Minnesota in September alongside Ivanka Trump for an event with law enforcement.