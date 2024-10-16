Expand / Collapse search
Veterans honored with service branch flags at Holy Family Catholic High School

By
Published  October 16, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Military
FOX 9

Flags honor veterans at Victoria, MN High School

Veterans from each military branch are honored by six flags flanking the American flag at Holy Family Catholic High School's football field.

VICTORIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Holy Family Catholic High School had its football field renovated recently. It moved the American flag on the field and placed six armed service flags around it. 

What happened

On Wednesday night, Navy Veteran Dennis McCutchen thought he was going to a football game where the Holy Family Catholic High School was honoring service members before the game. But then he found out his sacrifice was the reason the high school wanted to honor people like him.

"I was surprised that it was up there, but honored, very honored," said McCutchen. 

Moments like this leave McCutchen speechless. His time in the service is something he doesn’t mention to people often.

"Something that I usually don’t talk about or anything like that. I wanted to just get it over with, get done, and get out at that time. But I enjoyed it, the whole four years I was over," said McCutchen.

Seeing his name, and the armed services flags blowing in the air is what gets him emotional.

"Brings back a lot of memories, especially on-board ship," said McCutchen.

What does it mean?

The Director of Facilities, Brian Aubrey, is the person behind getting the service flags on the field. He says moments like these make it worth it. He recalls when they first went up.

"The first couple of times it brought tears to my eyes. My father-in-law was in the army and his name is on the plaque over there, and it's just a great way to honor them," said Aubrey. 

Now, when people go to Holy Family’s football field, veterans may feel what Dennis McCutchen feels after seeing the flags for the first time.

"Proud of what I did, I’d do it again," said McCutchen.