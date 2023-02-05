Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection

By Jared Goyette
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Investigators with The Minnesota State Patrol and the Brooklyn Park Police at work near where a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park. (FOX 9) article

Investigators with The Minnesota State Patrol and the Brooklyn Park Police at work near where a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park. (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) -
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North at 7:32 p.m., and arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with officers. Investigators do not believe that driver impairment was a factor in the crash, according to the relase.

The crash is being investigated by The Minnesota State Patrol and the Brooklyn Park Police. 