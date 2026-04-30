Shakopee senior living facility evacuated after vehicle hits gas meter

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The Brief A vehicle crashed into a senior living facility in Shakopee Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at All Saints Senior living on the 1800 block of Independence Drive. Stay with FOX 9 for more on this developing story.



Authorities say a vehicle that crashed into a senior living facility in Shakopee Thursday afternoon.

All Saints Senior Living crash

What we know:

The Shakopee Police Department, Shakopee Fire Department, Scott County EMS and CenterPoint Energy say they are responding to a report of a natural gas leak at All Saints Senior Living facility located at 1880 Independence Drive.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. All residents are safe and have been evacuated as a precaution. A vehicle struck the building, causing a gas meter to break off.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while response teams ensure the building is safe to re-enter.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash is under investigation.