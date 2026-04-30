Shakopee senior living facility evacuated after vehicle hits gas meter
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SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a vehicle that crashed into a senior living facility in Shakopee Thursday afternoon.
All Saints Senior Living crash
What we know:
The Shakopee Police Department, Shakopee Fire Department, Scott County EMS and CenterPoint Energy say they are responding to a report of a natural gas leak at All Saints Senior Living facility located at 1880 Independence Drive.
Authorities say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. All residents are safe and have been evacuated as a precaution. A vehicle struck the building, causing a gas meter to break off.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while response teams ensure the building is safe to re-enter.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash is under investigation.