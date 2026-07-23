Vance Boelter sentencing: Boelter to face state charges now

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced her office will move forward with state charges against Vance Boelter following the completion of his federal case. Boelter faces eight state counts, including first-degree premeditated murder charges in the deaths of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and attempted murder charges involving Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, their daughter Hope, and Rep. Kristin Bahner. Boelter is due in Hennepin County Court on August 3.



With the federal case now complete, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office will now move forward with state charges against Vance Boelter for the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last year.

Vance Boelter facing state charges

What we know:

Boelter faces eight counts in state court, including:

First-degree premeditated murder (Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman)

First-degree premeditated murder (Mark Hortman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Sen. John Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Yvette Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Hope Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Rep. Kristin Bahner)

Felony cruelty to an animal (Gilbert Hortman)

Impersonating a police officer

What they're saying:

In a news release, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says: "While Mr. Boelter’s case has been in federal court, we have been preparing to prosecute him in state court. That time has arrived and Mr. Boelter will soon face accountability in a Hennepin County courtroom. The targeted political violence he committed was horrific. My thoughts are with Melissa and Mark’s family, as well as John, Yvette, and Hope, as the state prosecution moves forward."

Boelter sentenced to life

The backstory:

Boelter was sentenced to two life sentences plus 40 years in federal court Thursday morning after pleading guilty in the federal case.

Boelter admitted to gunning down Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and targeting their daughter Hope in a rampage in June 2025.

Dig deeper:

Boelter would also face a life sentence if convicted on any of the first-degree murder counts. In the release, the county attorney's office points out any state conviction wouldn't be subject to a presidential pardon. President Trump has previously shared conspiracy videos implicating Gov. Walz in the Boelter case but has never indicated he would consider a pardon for Boelter.

What's next:

Boelter is due in Hennepin County Court on August 3.