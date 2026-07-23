Motorcyclist killed in Brooklyn Park crash

The Brief A motorcyclist died following a collision with an automobile at Brooklyn Blvd. and Unity Ave. N on Wednesday evening. No arrests were made at the scene, and all parties involved cooperated with responding officers. Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the formal accident reconstruction.



A motorcycle rider died after a crash with a vehicle in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Officers were called at 9:37 p.m. Monday to Brooklyn Boulevard and Unity Avenue North for a crash between a motorcycle and an automobile. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police say everyone involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What's next:

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the name of the motorcycle rider or what led to the crash.