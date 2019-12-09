UW-Eau Claire students involved with racist Snapchat conversation receive disciplinary sanctions

article

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students involved in sharing a racist image and comments on Snapchat have received disciplinary sanctions, according to the university chancellor.

Chancellor James Schmidt told FOX 9 the Snapchat messages included an image of a KKK meeting with a burning cross. After images of the conversation reached school leaders last month, the university's athletic department suspended the five football players involved. The dean of students also launched an investigation.

Chancellor Schmidt sent an email to the campus community Friday regarding the latest in the investigation. Due to privacy laws, the nature of the sanctions could not be publicly disclosed. The students will be able to appeal the sanctions as part of the student misconduct process.