Utility worker struck by vehicle in Champlin, Minnesota

A utility worker suffered "multiple significant injuries" after a vehicle struck him while he was working near his truck, according to the Champlin Police Department.

According to police, the hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday morning near West River Road and 109th Avenue. After investigators reviewed video surveillance, one officer recognized the suspect vehicle from previous events.

The vehicle is now in police custody and the investigation into the driver is ongoing.

Police say the injured utility worker is facing a long road to recovery, but is already making progress.