Utah Sen. Mitt Romney votes guilty on 1st article of impeachment, not guilty on 2nd

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump on one article of impeachment but not the other, becoming the only Republican senator to break with his party on the highly-partisan vote.Romney voted guilty on the article of abuse of power and not guilty on the obstruction of Congress article.

Trump was acquitted on both in a largely party-line vote.Romney previously announced that he would vote to convict on the Senate floor Wednesday.

In a remarkable spectacle, Romney's decision meant the GOP's unsuccessful 2012 presidential nominee would be voting to oust a Republican president who seldom hides his contempt for the well-mannered party establishment that the patrician Romney symbolizes.

The final vote brought an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history in a vote at the start of the tumultuous campaign for the White House.

And it stood as the most noteworthy vote of rebellion against Trump by a congressional Republican since 2017. At that time, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., pointed his thumb downward in a post-midnight vote that derailed Trump's signature effort to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care law.

Romney announced his verdict during an eight-minute speech on the Senate floor two hours before the GOP-dominated chamber was set for votes that were virtually certain to acquit Trump. Romney cited the significance of the impeachment oath to render “impartial justice” sworn to by all senators.

“I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” Romney, a Mormon, said before pausing for about 11 seconds, seemingly struggling with his emotions.

“The grave question the Constitution task senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme, so egregious, that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said. “Yes, he did.”

US Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is seen during a recess of the impeachment trial proceedings of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 30, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The fight over calling witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's imp Expand

In a statement released by his office, Romney said he would vote to convict Trump for the impeachment article accusing him of abuse of power, but to acquit the president on the second count of obstructing Congress' investigation of his actions toward Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News, Romney said he believed the Democratic-run House should have exhausted all legal remedies for hearing witnesses and receiving documents, which Trump blocked, before impeaching him for obstruction.

Romney's willingness to break with his colleagues recalled the willingness of his own father, the late Michigan Gov. George Romney, to support the civil rights movement in the early 1960s.

Assessed from a personal level, the clash between Trump and Romney came as little surprise. The two men have crossed swords frequently since Trump began his presidential campaign in 2015.

Still, it threatened to expose him to the kind of demonization experienced by recent GOP lawmakers defying Trump. Republican Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee both decided against seeking reelection in 2018 after criticizing Trump.

Trump did not immediately take to Twitter to react. But the chairwoman of the Republican Party did in an email sent to reporters headlined, “Romney turns his back on Utah.”