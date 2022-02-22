Expand / Collapse search
USPS: Clear walkways, mailboxes for carriers during winter weather

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Throughout Minnesota, winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings have been issued across Minnesota

As a result, U.S. Postal service officials are asking for the public’s cooperation in keeping mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice, so its carriers are able to provide safe and efficient delivery service still.

Customers can help keep letter carriers safe by clearing enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach them, clearing walkways of snow and ice to avoid trips, and clearing overhangs of possible falling ice debris. 

People who receive mail delivery to roadside mailboxes should also keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.
 