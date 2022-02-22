Snow Arrives in the Twin Cities

After the first round of snow rolled through northern Minnesota, staying north of the Twin Cities, the second round is rolling across the area on Tuesday.

That snow will flourish and fade through the course of our Tuesday as it rolls from southwest to the northeast. Most areas will see a few inches of accumulation with many spots totaling 3-6" by the time the flakes dry up Tuesday evening. There could be a little less in western Minnesota where the snow won't last as long and a little more in our Wisconsin areas where snow may linger longer and be a little fluffier.

Once the snow winds down, the cold is here to stay with temperatures staying well below average through the end of the week.