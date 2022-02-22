Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 2:34 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Cass County, Pope County, Ramsey County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, Washington County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County

Snow Arrives in the Twin Cities

(FOX 9) - After the first round of snow rolled through northern Minnesota, staying north of the Twin Cities, the second round is rolling across the area on Tuesday. 

3-5 inches of snow expected Tuesday

The snow fall will be constant throughout the day tapering off this evening.

That snow will flourish and fade through the course of our Tuesday as it rolls from southwest to the northeast. Most areas will see a few inches of accumulation with many spots totaling 3-6" by the time the flakes dry up Tuesday evening. There could be a little less in western Minnesota where the snow won't last as long and a little more in our Wisconsin areas where snow may linger longer and be a little fluffier.

Once the snow winds down, the cold is here to stay with temperatures staying well below average through the end of the week.