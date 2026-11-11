Ricky Cobb II shooting: US Supreme Court denies petition to review case

The Brief A case examining the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II by a Minnesota State Trooper in 2023 will not be reviewed after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a motion to do so. Two lower courts previously dismissed civil rights lawsuits filed by Cobb's mother, with one citing qualified immunity and another saying video evidence contradicted her claim. Outgoing Hennepin Co. attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed the charges after Gov. Walz said she would be removed from the case if she didn't.



The U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to review a case against Minnesota State Troopers Ryan Londregan and Brett Seide for the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II in 2023.

This latest ruling marks the end of an effort to hold the troopers responsible for Cobb's death after previous attempts by his family to file civil rights lawsuits.

Ricky Cobb II was shot after fleeing a traffic stop and dragging Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who was holding onto his car before fatally shooting Cobb.

READ MORE: Ricky Cobb II shooting: Family sues Minnesota State Troopers Londregan, Seide

Lawsuit against state troopers in Ricky Cobb II shooting dismissed

Dig deeper:

Minnesota State troopers pulled Cobb over in 2023 and tried to arrest him when they found he had an active warrant. Body-worn camera footage shows Cobb then put his car into drive, and he tried to flee from troopers.

The fatal shots were fired by Londregan, who was charged with murder and manslaughter by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Seide, another trooper at the traffic stop, was never criminally charged, but was sued alongside Londregan for "excessive force and unlawful seizure" by Cobbs' family in 2024.

Gov. Tim Walz said if Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty had not dismissed the case against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, he would have eventually taken the case away from her.

READ MORE: Ricky Cobb II shooting: Walz planned to remove Moriarty from Londregan case if it wasn’t dismissed

Moriarty said she dismissed the charges after defense attorneys presented new evidence that she said made it "impossible" to prove that the shooting death of Cobb II was not an authorized use of force incident by Londregan.

READ MORE: Ricky Cobb’s family says they feel ‘bamboozled’ by Hennepin County prosecutor

Police praise decision

What they're saying:

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association shared a post, saying, "God Bless you Ryan. Thank you and your team for all the hard work and dedication Chris Madel!"

Chris Madel is the defense attorney for Ryan Londregan.