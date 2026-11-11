Bloomington utility rate increase approved, homeowners expected to pay more

The Brief Bloomington City Council unanimously approved utility rate increases that city officials say will add about $70 a year for the average homeowner. The plan raises water rates 3%, stormwater rates 4%, garbage and solid waste rates 4% and wastewater rates 9%. City officials said higher operating costs, aging infrastructure and rising water treatment costs drove the change.



The Bloomington City Council has unanimously approved higher utility rates that city officials say could add about $70 a year for the average homeowner.

Bloomington utility bills

What we know:

Bloomington officials say they chose to raise rates because of operating costs, aging infrastructure and rising water treatment costs throughout the city, which would be required to maintain the current service frequency.

The city council approved the increase unanimously on Nov. 9.

Dig deeper:

Under the city's approved plan, water rates will rise 3%, stormwater rates 4%, garbage and solid waste rates 4% and wastewater rates 9%.

Households using 5,500 gallons of water every two months with a medium garbage cart will see total utility bill increases of 5.19%, according to the plan.

The EPA says the average American household uses 9,000 to 10,000 gallons of water each month.