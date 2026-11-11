Grand Meadow house fire: Father and 3 children died from gunshot wounds

The Brief In an update Wednesday, the Mower County Sheriff's Office shared the cause of deaths for the four people who were found dead inside a home that was on fire in Grand Meadow. A 38-year-old man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man's three sons' deaths were ruled to be a homicide as all three also died from gunshot wounds. The children were aged 14 and 7. Authorities say there will be no further public information released on the incident.



Authorities have released the cause of death for the man and three children who were found dead in a house fire in Grand Meadow.

Grand Meadow fire update

What we know:

The Mower County Sheriff's Office released the causes of death for the man and three children who were found dead inside the home after the fire.

Authorities say the 38-year-old man, who is the father of the three children, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The three boys, two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old, were also fatally shot. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation remains active, and said there are "several answers" that cannot be answered at this time until further forensic analysis is completed.

Authorities say there will not be any further public information released due to the "complex" nature of the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The nature of this tragic and inconceivable tragedy occurring in the close-knit small community has touched all parts of the community. We continue to ask that the privacy of all involved is respected during this extremely difficult time as the community comes together to help each other come to grips with this tragedy and work toward healing," the Mower County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The backstory:

The Mower County Sheriff's Office says at 11:29 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Meadow Fire Department and Grand Meadow Ambulance were called to a single-family home on the 100 block of First Street Northeast.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. The Spring Valley Fire Department was later called in to help through mutual aid.

The man and three children were found dead inside the home after the fire.