Authorities find cache of guns, ammo at Minnesota felon's home: Charges

The Brief A southern Minnesota man faces 20 felony counts after deputies reported finding nearly 50 firearms in his home. Matthew Pyburn, 39, is accused of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm or ammo. Along with the firearms, authorities say they found more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition.



A convicted felon in southern Minnesota is facing felony charges after authorities uncovered a huge cache of guns and ammo at his home.

Stockpile of weapons found

What we know:

Matthew Pyburn, 39, of Waltham, Minn., is facing 20 separate counts of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm or ammo.

Pyburn made his first appearance in the case on Tuesday and is set to return next week.

Dig deeper:

The Mower County Sheriff's Office searched Pyburn's home and truck after receiving a tip that Pyburn had firearms despite being prohibited from possessing weapons due to a past violent offense.

During the searches, authorities say they found nearly 50 firearms and several BB guns. The firearms included pistols, shotguns, rifles, and at least one muzzleloader.

Most of the weapons were found in safes in the home's master bedroom or basement.

The full list of firearms includes:

12 Gauge Benelli in Green Gun Case Unknown Caliber Silver Colt Revolver .45 Caliber Black Ruger Revolver .22 Caliber Black Foldable Kel-Tec G17 17 HMR Caliber Black Savage 817 .22 Caliber Brown Loaded (6 bullets) Marlen Rifle w/Black Scope 12 Gauge Tan Winchester SXP 12 Gauge Tan Maverick w/shotgun shell holder and camo case 12 Gauge Black Remington 870 w/3 chokes, extra barrel and camo case 9MM Caliber Red/White/Blue American Flag Glock Black Aftermarket AR Rifle (no serial number) .223 Caliber Black Ruger Rifle w/Tripod Black Hatsan Thermo Defend Shotgun .22 Caliber Tan Traker Rifle .22 Caliber Brown WASR Brown Mauser Bolt Action Rifle Brown Marshal Arms Shotgun .45 Caliber Brown Braztech .22 Caliber Brown Glenfield 12 Gauge Brown Western Field Shotgun .22 Caliber Winchester Rifle 12 Gauge Brown Mosberg w/sling Shotgun 12 Gauge Brown Master Mag Shotgun 12 Gauge Black Hatsan Comp. 12 Gauge Brown Mosberg .22 Caliber Black Archangel Fully Automatic Rifle (authorities did not say how this weapon was determined to be fully automatic) 12 Gauge Brown Remington 870 12 Gauge Black/Camo Mossberg 20 Gauge Brown Remington 870 20 Gauge Black H&R 1871 12 Gauge Brown Yimeng Shotgun .50 Caliber Brown Brolin Arms Muzzle Loader .22 LR Caliber Black Ruger Mark IV .380 Caliber Black Sig Sauer A commemorative Donald Trump .45 Caliber Silver TISAS Pistol .45 Caliber Silver Rock Island Pistol .45 Caliber Black KBI Pistol .45 Caliber Silver 1911 Metro Corp .40 Caliber S&W .38 Caliber Black Rock Island 206 Revolver 9MM Caliber Black Taurus Pistol .22 Caliber Black Sig Sauer 1911 9 MM Silver Sig Sauer SP202 .380 Caliber Black Ruger (Located in Semi) 9MM Caliber Black Taurus PT24/7 PRO C 9MM Caliber Black Ruger Pistol 9MM Black S&W Pistol

Police say they also found a cache of ammunition totaling more than 15,000 rounds, including 4,471 rounds of 9mm ammo, 2,480 rounds of 45mm ammo, 2,059 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, 1,951 rounds of 12 gauge ammo, 1,926 rounds of .223 caliber ammo, and hundreds of rounds of various other types of ammo. Authorities also found 37 magazines of different calibers.

What they're saying:

While deputies were executing the search warrant at the property, they say Pyburn arrived home and was placed under arrest. Pyburn later declined to speak with investigators.

Felony conviction

The backstory:

Authorities say Pyburn was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a prior conviction for criminal sexual conduct. Pyburn was charged in 2006 with ten counts of criminal sexual conduct by Austin police.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree with a victim between the ages of 13-15 – a felony. Court records show the remaining counts were dismissed as part of the plea.