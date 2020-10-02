Upcoming free COVID-19 testing clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Northfield

article

There will be two free COVID-19 testing events in Dakota County next week, hosted through a partnership between county leaders and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The free testing events will be held in Inver Grove Heights and Northfield from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

Testing is available to everyone, whether or not they have symptoms. Insurance or identification is not required.

People are encouraged to register in advance. See below for specific hours for each testing location.

Inver Grove Heights Armory

8076 Babcock Trail, Inver Grove Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 6, noon–7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, noon–7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8, noon–7 p.m.

Testing is walk-up and will happen inside the armory. To register for an appointment, click here

Advertisement

Emmaus Baptist Church

712 Linden Street N., Northfield

Tuesday, Oct. 6, noon–6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, noon–6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8, noon–6 p.m.

Testing will be done via drive-thru. To register for an appointment, click here

Those unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call (855)612-0677 for assistance.

Health officials are increasing testing efforts statewide in response to increased community spread throughout the state. For a list of additional cities with free events next week, click here.