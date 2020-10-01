These 7 Minnesota cities will offer free COVID-19 testing next week
(FOX 9) - The cities of St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely and Cloquet, Minn. will host COVID-19 testing sites next week.
The free nasal swab testing is available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not. No insurance is required.
The seven “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing sites come after the Minnesota Department of Health noticed increased levels of community spread across the state. The National Guard will provide logistical support for some of the events.
Using testing data, the Minnesota Department of Health is using the testing data to identify which communities are experiencing workplace clusters, which are close to bordering state or which have not had larger-scale testing.
Previously, MDH has conducted testing in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls and Bemidji.
To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Sign up on the MDH website or at 1-855-612-0677.
Here are the testing site details:
St. Joseph
Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8
12 to 6 p.m.
Clemens Field House, College of Saint Benedict
37 College Ave S
St. Joseph, MN 56374
St. Joseph Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Willmar
Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8
12-6 p.m.
Willmar Armory
614 North Highway 71 S
Willmar, MN 56201
Willmar Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Fairmont
Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8
12-6 p.m.
Fairmont Armory
700 N Fairlakes Ave
Fairmont, MN 56031
Fairmont Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Inver Grove Heights
Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8
12-7 p.m.
Inver Grove Heights Armory
8076 Babcock Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Inver Grove Heights Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Ely
Tuesday, Oct. 6
12-6 p.m.
St Louis County Ely Garage
2210 E Sheridan St
Ely, MN 55731
St. Louis County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Cloquet
Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8
12-6 p.m.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Gym
2101 14th St
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County/Fond du Lac Community COVID-19 Testing
For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.