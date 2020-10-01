These 7 Minnesota cities will offer free COVID-19 testing next week

article

The cities of St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely and Cloquet, Minn. will host COVID-19 testing sites next week.

The free nasal swab testing is available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not. No insurance is required.

The seven “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing sites come after the Minnesota Department of Health noticed increased levels of community spread across the state. The National Guard will provide logistical support for some of the events.

Using testing data, the Minnesota Department of Health is using the testing data to identify which communities are experiencing workplace clusters, which are close to bordering state or which have not had larger-scale testing.

Previously, MDH has conducted testing in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls and Bemidji.

To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Sign up on the MDH website or at 1-855-612-0677.

Here are the testing site details:

St. Joseph

Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8

12 to 6 p.m.

Clemens Field House, College of Saint Benedict

37 College Ave S

St. Joseph, MN 56374

St. Joseph Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Willmar

Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8

12-6 p.m.

Willmar Armory

614 North Highway 71 S

Willmar, MN 56201

Willmar Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Fairmont

Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8

12-6 p.m.

Fairmont Armory

700 N Fairlakes Ave

Fairmont, MN 56031

Fairmont Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Inver Grove Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8

12-7 p.m.

Inver Grove Heights Armory

8076 Babcock Trail

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Inver Grove Heights Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Ely

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12-6 p.m.

St Louis County Ely Garage

2210 E Sheridan St

Ely, MN 55731

St. Louis County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Cloquet

Tuesday, Oct. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8

12-6 p.m.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Gym

2101 14th St

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County/Fond du Lac Community COVID-19 Testing

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.