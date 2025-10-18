Unvaccinated child in Olmsted County contracts measles

The Brief A measles case has been confirmed in an unvaccinated child in Olmsted County. Olmsted County Public Health Services is urging vaccinations to prevent further spread. The child had recently traveled internationally and is under the age of five.



A confirmed measles case in Olmsted County has health officials urging vaccination.

Public health response

What we know:

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) confirmed a measles case in a child under five who recently traveled internationally. The child is unvaccinated, and the virus is highly contagious, spreading through coughing, sneezing, or even being in the same room as an infected person.

OCPHS is collaborating with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the virus. They emphasize that unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms and prevention

What they're saying:

"The best way to prevent measles is through immunization," said health officials. They recommend that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first dose at 12 to 15 months and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.

Initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes, followed by a rash. If symptoms appear, people should contact their healthcare provider before visiting a clinic to avoid spreading the virus.