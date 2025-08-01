Additional persons of interest ID'd in unsolved killing of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy

The Brief The family of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy says additional persons of interest have been identified in his unsolved murder. O'Shaughnessy was shot and killed on July 3, 2017, in what police believe to be a random drive-by shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.



The eighth anniversary of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy's killing came and went this July with no arrests, no convictions, and no justice for him. But behind the scenes, there have been several new developments.

New information on O'Shaughnessy's case

The backstory:

O'Shaughnessy was shot and killed in what police believe to be a random drive-by shooting after Richfield's Fourth of July street dance in 2017. He was walking home alongside his mom Cynthia Kuntz and another family member when a van pulled up beside them on 64th Street.

Someone called out "We're going to kill you" and O'Shaughnessy was shot, dying in his mother's arms.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in this case, but to date, no arrests have been made.

FOX 9 has previously reported that over the years, detectives have interviewed numerous people with direct and indirect knowledge of the killing. Some have been cooperative, and some have not.

Kuntz is now renewing the plea she's made for the last eight years: Someone knows something and if you are that someone, please come forward.

"We need to know why Jonathan was murdered and why doesn't someone want this $50,000 ... we would gladly give it to you for helping solve this case," said Kuntz.

What's new:

O'Shaughnessy's mother Cynthia Kuntz tells FOX 9 she got word last week that investigators have identified additional persons of interest involved in his killing.

That, combined with a new, anonymous tip recently submitted through Crimestoppers has kept her hope alive, but she says the case is at a standstill until more evidence comes in or people start talking.

"We know that there's people out there who know what happened and why this was done. We need to know why Jonathan was murdered. It's not right that we have to wait and wonder why it was him," said Kuntz.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 reached out to the Minnesota BCA about Jonathan's case and received the following statement:

"The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remains steadfast in its commitment to finding answers for Jonathan’s family and ensuring those responsible are held accountable for their actions. We urge anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the BCA Tipline or the Richfield Police Department. Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial to helping us solve this case."

Tips are being received at the BCA Tipline at 1-877-996-6222 or via email bca.tips@state.mn.us and the Richfield Police Department at 612-861-9800, as well as Crimestoppers.